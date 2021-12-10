Decatur celebrates Christmas season with annual parade

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Decatur got a special treat December 12 as the city put on its annual Christmas parade.

From police motorcycles and fire trucks to marching bands and snow machines, there were plenty of fun things to see as the community came together for a night of celebration.

“It’s important to have events just to bring the community together,” Mayor Bob Tharp said. “I tell people, we can get together, decide to have a parade and we can get everybody in town together and have a good time. It’s been a good evening. Lot of good entries, lot of good interaction, people seem to be having a great time.”

“It’s important for them to be happy and get to see something different,” said Crystal Parker of Decatur. “It’s our first one ever, so we really enjoyed it.”

Santa Clause was also on hand giving out treats to all the kids lining the street.