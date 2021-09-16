Decatur police searching for missing woman with autism

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman with high-functioning autism.

Grace Fenner was last seen near her home in Decatur on September 15, according to a social media post from DPD on Thursday.

Police say Fenner does not drive and is very dependent on her family to get where she needs to go.

The family is concerned because Fenner always checks in regularly, but they have not heard from her or been able to locate her.

If you have any information on Fenner’s location, please contact the Decatur Police Department at (479) 752-3911 or Benton County dispatch at (479) 271-1008.