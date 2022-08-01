DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court awarded $2 million of American Resue Plan funds to the city of Decatur for the Western Benton County Water Project on August 1.

According to a news release from Benton County, the city of Decatur will use the funds along with additional funds that have been secured for the completion of the project.

The release says Benton County received $54 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Justices of the peace used the funds for various county projects, local non-profits, and cities for the purpose of improving the quality of life of residents, according to the release.

The donation from the quorum court will be used to expand water lines from main lines in the county to service houses that need water and use purchased water, well water, or spring water.

The release says the project will service around 40 residents on the outer west side of Benton County.

In August 2021, Benton County requested organizations apply for economic recovery assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to the release. The county received 57 applications, including the proposal from the city of Decatur.

The release says the quorum court members based funding approval on the established federal criteria for ARP projects and considered whether the proposals would have a positive impact on the Benton County community.