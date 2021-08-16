Decatur School District looks forward to students returning

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Decatur School District is looking ahead to its first day of classes on Wednesday.

Life sciences teacher Tahje Turner says being in a small district makes the transition during the pandemic a little easier.

“We’re a family and we take care of each other,” Turner said. “I think the district’s done a good job at preparing all of us and with that the students are very receptive too, to the teachers.”

Decatur superintendent Steve Watkins says masks are required for students and staff when indoors.

Frequently-used areas like buses and classrooms will also be regularly cleaned throughout the day.

