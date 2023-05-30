DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Decatur School District has “paused” its football program.

Decatur superintendent Dr. Steven Watkins says it is due to a lack of players to field a team safely.

The district moved to an eight-man team to address safety concerns, but it wasn’t working as intended.

In 2022, it moved back to an 11-man team but only about 15 kids tried out.

“We hope to build the program back in a couple of years, starting with the junior high program, and then move into a senior high season,” Watkins said.

Watkins says the pause has nothing to do with the LEARNS Act. He says a similar pause for the baseball team is being discussed due to similar participation issues, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet.