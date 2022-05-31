DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Decatur School District is ramping up its safety efforts for next school year.

Decatur schools are getting more security cameras, added locks on each door that can only be opened with a scannable ID and the biggest change is the addition of a school resource officer.

Decatur schools superintendent, Steve Watkins said everything, from education to extracurriculars, comes second to safety, which is why Watkins and the city have been working for years to bring in a school resource officer.

“There is no greater responsibility that parents give schools than to keep their kids safe,” said Watkins.

Trained for the worst and hoping for the best, Decatur Police Chief, Steve Grizzle, said a resource officer isn’t just your typical cop.

They’ll be armed with more than just a badge and a gun. They’ll be trained on kids’ mental health and overall welfare, making them more approachable for students and bridging the gap between kids and law enforcement.

The SRO will be tasked with creating new safety training for teachers and new protocols for the school buildings by learning from experience and recent school shootings.

Chief Grizzle said having a police presence on the Decatur school campus will make a difference and will turn police’s three minute response time to seconds.

The school district and police department said they will continue to improve safety measures where they can, including looking ahead to adding a second SRO.

“We are working diligently to address potential threats and make this a safe campus for their students,” said Watkins.

The SRO officer will be paid through the school on a 190 day contract similar to a teacher’s. The city will provide all the officer gear and law enforcement training.

Training will start over the summer for the officer and he’ll be ready for students first day back in the fall.