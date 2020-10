DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Decatur students will be learning from home while the districts take time to clean the schools.

Superintendent Steve Watkins tells KNWA the district has been successful in monitoring safety precautions, sanitizing classrooms, and maintaining accurate records for contact tracing.

To keep it up, students and teachers will stay home on October 19 and November 23 and 24 so the district can deep clean the buildings.