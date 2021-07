PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree announced that he has declared December 12 as Officer Kevin Dale Apple Remembrance Day during his eulogy to the fallen officer on Friday.

The date was chosen in remembrance of Officer Apple’s badge number — #1212.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree declares Dec. 12, 12/12 Officer Kevin Dale Apple Remembrance Day, after Officer Apple's badge number — #1212. #NWANews #KNWA #Fox24 pic.twitter.com/EyphcGywqM — Tristan Hill (@tristan_hill_) July 2, 2021

Apple was killed on Saturday, June 26, during an incident at a Pea Ridge gas station.