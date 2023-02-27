BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Rogers police officer charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the death of three dogs at her home has filed a motion to delay the start of her trial.

Jerri Beyard, 40, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty last year. A criminal information sheet filed in Benton County court stated that “on and between, September 2021 and May 2022, the Defendant did knowingly torture three dogs when she abandoned them in a house, and did not give them any food or water, until the dogs eventually died.”

On February 9, the defense filed a motion to vacate her current trial start date of March 14. The filing noted that the defense asked for a continuance in November, 2022 in order to “make arrangements for a private evaluation of the defendant.”

According to court documents, that evaluation was scheduled for January 11 but had to be rescheduled due to “health issues with the defendant’s household.” A subsequent second evaluation was postponed due to winter weather.

The motion concluded by stating that Beyard would appear at a scheduled hearing on March 13 and asked the judge to select a new trial start date then. The filing added that the prosecution was notified and had no objection to the request.

In a non-custodial interview with police on May 10, 2022, Beyard admitted to abandoning the dogs. On May 23, a spokesperson for the Rogers Police Department confirmed that she is no longer employed by the RPD.

She has entered a plea of not guilty.