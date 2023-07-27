FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Defendants in a Fayetteville lawsuit stemming from claims that inmates were experimented on during COVID-19 are asking that it be thrown out of court.

In 2022, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington County Detention Center, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health.

The lawsuit claims the defendants were giving Ivermectin to inmates in the detention center without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug.

Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, Dayman Blackburn and Thomas Fritch are the inmates named in the lawsuit who were allegedly experimented on.

In a motion for summary judgement filed yesterday, the defendants claim that data existed at the time the inmates were being administered Ivermectin that the drug “had anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.”

“Dr. Karas was on firm ground for utilizing Ivermectin to treat and prevent death from COVID-19,” the court filing said.

The filing says that, if there was a lapse in communication between the inmates and those administering the treatments, it was the failure of an employee at KCH and would go against KCH policy.

“No personal involvement by Dr. Karas or Sheriff Helder in plaintiffs’ medical treatment at all and no personal involvement by either Karas or Helder in allegedly failing to notify any plaintiff of what medicines they were offered for COVID treatment. And any alleged failure by a KCH employee was against the clear practices of KCH based on the undisputed facts,” the filing said.

The defendants tried to have the case dismissed once before earlier this year, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks’ order denied the request.

All parties have been ordered to appear in court on Sept. 14.