LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 will be attributed as the cause of death instead of an underlying condition.

State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith explained this during today’s news briefing.

He said COVID-19 will be the cause of death even if the patient who died had an existing condition.

“We’re attributing that to COVID-19 whether it was the only cause of death or it exacerbated an underlying condition or it was a contributed condition,” Dr. Smith said.