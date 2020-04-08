Delegation applauds HHS for awarding over $10.5 million in coronavirus assistance to Arkansas health centers

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman, applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to health centers across Arkansas to help facilitate the coronavirus response in our communities.

The grants, totaling $10,559,850, were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to 12 health care centers in Arkansas.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.

It will be used to support health centers’ coronavirus detection, prevention, diagnostic and treatment efforts. The awards will also help maintain or increase capacity and staff.

“These health centers will be vital to our efforts to successfully respond to the coronavirus outbreak, particularly in our rural communities. We appreciate how swiftly Secretary Alex Azar acted to award these grants so that we can immediately get these much-needed resources to our frontline defenders,” the delegation said.

The following Arkansas health centers received funding from HRSA: