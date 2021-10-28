Delta Dental encourages trick-or-treaters to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Dental of Arkansas is encouraging trick-or-treaters to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween.

According to a news release from Delta Dental, the Teal Pumpkin Project was created in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education to promote the inclusion of trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

The release says project participants place a teal-painted pumpkin on their doorstep and hand out small toys, stickers, craft supplies and the like instead of the typical chocolates and lollipops.

Suggested non-edible treats include:

  • Markers or colored pens and Halloween coloring sheets
  • Halloween-themed plastic jewelry and hair accessories
  • Miniature toys and figurines
  • Active toys like bouncy balls and yo-yos
  • Stickers
  • Art and craft kits
  • Noisemakers
  • Finger puppets.

“It is a teal pumpkin that people put outside their doorstep to identify the fact that they just don’t give candy away for Halloween,” Dr. Niki Carter of Delta Dental said.

Teal-colored plastic buckets or pumpkins can be found at most retailers.

