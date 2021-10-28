Delta Dental encourages trick-or-treaters to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Dental of Arkansas is encouraging trick-or-treaters to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween.
According to a news release from Delta Dental, the Teal Pumpkin Project was created in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education to promote the inclusion of trick-or-treaters with food allergies.
The release says project participants place a teal-painted pumpkin on their doorstep and hand out small toys, stickers, craft supplies and the like instead of the typical chocolates and lollipops.
Suggested non-edible treats include:
- Markers or colored pens and Halloween coloring sheets
- Halloween-themed plastic jewelry and hair accessories
- Miniature toys and figurines
- Active toys like bouncy balls and yo-yos
- Stickers
- Art and craft kits
- Noisemakers
- Finger puppets.
“It is a teal pumpkin that people put outside their doorstep to identify the fact that they just don’t give candy away for Halloween,” Dr. Niki Carter of Delta Dental said.
Teal-colored plastic buckets or pumpkins can be found at most retailers.