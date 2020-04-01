Delta Dental of Arkansas offering financial assistance to nonprofits and dental practices

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering help to dentists and non-profits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program is providing zero-interest loans to practices in their network.

Eligible practices can receive up to five weekly advances, each equal to 40% of the average weekly Delta Dental of Arkansas clinical reimbursement payments made to the practice.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is also offering a total of up to $500,000 to Arkansas non-profits that are providing assistance or services that address immediate needs resulting from COVID-19.

For more information on the loans, click here.