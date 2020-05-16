Delta Dental waiving July premiums, providing grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Dental of Arkansas is providing financial assistance for dentists in their network by waiving all July premiums and providing $2,500 grants to be applied for.

The grants aim to offset additional damages due to the pandemic such as extra cleaning expenses and the cost of PPE as dentistry offices begin to reopen this week.

No action is required from Delta Dental clients. Fully insured and self-insured business customers will see the Pandemic Relief Credit on their July 2020 bill. The bill for July premiums will be $0. However, any outstanding premiums or adjustments for months prior to July or after billing cutoff will be applicable.

Dentists can apply for the $2,500 grant via the Delta Dental website. The application period is open now and will run until June 1st.

More information is found alongside the applications at www.deltadentalar.com/reopening-readiness-grants.