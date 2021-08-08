Delta plus: The latest COVID-19 variant

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, but a new variant has also emerged: delta plus.

Delta plus is a sub-type of the delta variant. Col. Rob Ator, program manager of Arkansas’s vaccine deployment, said delta plus is not a “variant of concern” in the United States right now.

The delta plus variant is also not widespread in the United States. Col. Ator said the focus needs to be on increasing vaccination rates to ensure we stop the growth of more variants of COVID-19.

“We’ll have new variants that we’re gonna have to deal with because we’re not getting ourselves to herd immunity, and the way to do that is through vaccination,” Ator said.

Doctors don’t know yet if delta plus is more contagious or deadly than the delta variant.