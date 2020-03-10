FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Demand for homes in Northwest Arkansas continues to grow as reports hit both record highs and lows.

According to the Arvest Skyline report for the second half of 2019 home sales and price increases in Northwest Arkansas are reaching record highs as lot supply hits an all-time low.

Nearly 5,000 homes were sold in the second half of 2019 bringing the annual total to over 9,600 homes sold.

But the supply of available lots for building homes decreased by more than 60%.

Meanwhile, the average cost of homes across both Benton and Washington County has risen over $100,000 in the last five years.

“Housing affordability, in general, seems like because we aren’t building enough homes for the amount of people moving here, home prices continue to go up,” said Mervin Jebaraj, Dir. Business & Econ Research, U of A.

Jebaraj said going forward housing prices will continue to rise because of the large number of people moving to Northwest Arkansas and the lack of homes for them.