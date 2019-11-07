Demand for police presence rises, Rogers PD looks to expand

This comes after the department has seen an increase in places like schools and churches requesting extra security.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) —In Rogers, the police department is asking for thousands of dollars to add five new officers to its team.

Officer Keith Foster said he thinks part of the reason they’re seeing this spike in demand is because of the mass shootings we’ve seen across the country.

“I think it’s horrible that we have to be in churches on Sundays, but that’s just kind of where society has taken us now,” he said.

To hire and train these new officers, it’ll cost almost $300,000.

The department is also asking the city council for an extra $29,000 for equipment and uniforms.

