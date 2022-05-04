FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students are coming up with innovative ways to solve problems in our community.

The McMillan Innovation Studio is considered to be the “innovation hub” of the entire campus.

As part of Demo Day on May 4, students of all different majors worked together to create solutions and pitched them to local entrepreneurs.

“We kind of have three segments of projects,” said sophomore Amanda Thomsen. “Social projects, organizational projects, and entrepreneurial projects. All of them are very innovative where you’re coming up with a problem that hasn’t been solved in the community, and we’re attempting to create that solution.”

“I’ve been a mentor to many students over the years and just for me to be here to see the work that they’re doing, to see the innovation that they’re creating, it brings a tremendous amount of joy to me,” said Justin Urso, Director of McMillan Innovation Studio. “Our team has done a tremendous job and I just can’t wait to see what continues to come out of this studio.”

Some of the projects pitched included ways to increase bean consumption among millennials, mapping bike trails to make them more accessible, and mitigating disinformation.