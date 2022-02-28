BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chris Jones, a Democrat in the running to become Arkansas’ next governor, ends his statewide tour in Bentonville on February 28.

His 75-county Promise of Arkansas Tour highlighted the importance of education, infrastructure, and economic development across the state.

Jones says he’s taking what he’s learned on the tour and using it to develop policies he would enact as governor.

He says many of the issues each Arkansan faces is the same in both rural and urban areas.

“To hear people talk about the fact that whether you are in Little Rock and couldn’t afford broadband, or you are in Huntsville and didn’t have broadband, it’s still the same issue,” Jones said. “Your kids didn’t have what they needed to really perform in school.”

Jones joins Anthony Bland, James ‘Rus’ Russell, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the only Republican in the running.

Ricky Dale Harrington is the lone Libertarian, and William E. Gates is the only Independent.