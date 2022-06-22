ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Chris Jones was in Rogers on June 22 as part of his “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” tour.

Jones’ appearances in Benton and White counties mark nine stops on the tour for the gubernatorial hopeful.

He has committed to stop in all 75 counties and take a one-mile walk with voters in those counties between now and election day.

“It’s exciting because what are we gonna do? We’re gonna spread PB&J across the state, preschool, broadband, and jobs.” Jones said. “This is about the future of Arkansas. This is about not only solving our problems now but seizing the opportunities that are in front of us.”

Jones is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor. The general election is set for November 8.