Democratic Party of Arkansas creates Spanish voter protection hotline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas creates a Spanish language voter protection hotline.

The organizations said being able to provide free access to voter information is vital, especially for those whose first language is not English.

Hannah Burdette with the Arkansas Voter Protection team said working on this project made her realize how important it is to make sure we are serving the Latinx community in Arkansas equally.

“We trained our operators over this past week and so they are ready and excited to start accepting calls from Spanish-speaking voters in Arkansas and to be able to advise them and help them with any issues that may crop up in their voting process,” Burdette said.

That hotline number is 501-299-5460.

