Democratic Party of Arkansas issues statement on Hutchinson’s Winter Task Force

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on Friday critical of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Arkansas reported a record-high 2,312 new cases and 826 hospitalizations on Friday as Gov. Hutchinson announced the creation of a COVID-19 Winter Task Force.

Created through an executive order, its purpose will be to investigate, advise, and make recommendations to the governor, Hutchinson said.

The Republican governor has resisted calls to implement additional restrictions on businesses or travel.

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Arkansas issued the following statement from chairman Michael John Gray:

“The people of Arkansas didn’t elect a task force, they elected a Governor. Leadership means making tough decisions even when they’re unpopular. You’d think the Governor would rather be unpopular with voters and save lives, than be popular and attend their funerals. The governor’s shown pragmatic leadership and did what he could to keep our economy going but rising numbers and limited hospital capacity have overcome his best efforts.

“Since the start of this crisis, the state has never followed its own COVID guidelines for lifting restrictions, so I have to wonder what the point of this task force is. It should be focused on limiting the spread of COVID — but also on ensuring the rights and incomes of essential workers. If our state needs your work, we better be there for you if you or your family member gets ill. That means making sure there’s time off to quarantine, and that you’re not losing your income for doing the right thing.”

DPA Chairman Michael John Gray

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers