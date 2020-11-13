Democratic Party of Arkansas issues statement on Hutchinson’s Winter Task Force

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on Friday critical of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

"Leadership means making tough decisions even when they’re unpopular. You’d think the Gov. would rather be unpopular with voters & save lives than be popular & attend their funerals. [He] did what he could to keep our economy going but rising numbers…have overcome his efforts." pic.twitter.com/HMLBwi4BVx — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) November 13, 2020

Arkansas reported a record-high 2,312 new cases and 826 hospitalizations on Friday as Gov. Hutchinson announced the creation of a COVID-19 Winter Task Force.

Created through an executive order, its purpose will be to investigate, advise, and make recommendations to the governor, Hutchinson said.

The Republican governor has resisted calls to implement additional restrictions on businesses or travel.

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Arkansas issued the following statement from chairman Michael John Gray: