Democratic Party of Arkansas issues statement on Hutchinson’s Winter Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on Friday critical of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
Arkansas reported a record-high 2,312 new cases and 826 hospitalizations on Friday as Gov. Hutchinson announced the creation of a COVID-19 Winter Task Force.
Created through an executive order, its purpose will be to investigate, advise, and make recommendations to the governor, Hutchinson said.
The Republican governor has resisted calls to implement additional restrictions on businesses or travel.
On Friday, the Democratic Party of Arkansas issued the following statement from chairman Michael John Gray:
“The people of Arkansas didn’t elect a task force, they elected a Governor. Leadership means making tough decisions even when they’re unpopular. You’d think the Governor would rather be unpopular with voters and save lives, than be popular and attend their funerals. The governor’s shown pragmatic leadership and did what he could to keep our economy going but rising numbers and limited hospital capacity have overcome his best efforts.
“Since the start of this crisis, the state has never followed its own COVID guidelines for lifting restrictions, so I have to wonder what the point of this task force is. It should be focused on limiting the spread of COVID — but also on ensuring the rights and incomes of essential workers. If our state needs your work, we better be there for you if you or your family member gets ill. That means making sure there’s time off to quarantine, and that you’re not losing your income for doing the right thing.”DPA Chairman Michael John Gray