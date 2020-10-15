Democratic Party of Arkansas to host training session for poll watchers

DURHAM, N.C – NOVEMBER 8: A woman votes on November 8, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. African American turn out to the polls was reporting low across the battleground state. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas is hosting a training session for poll watchers.

Through November 1, there will be several online sessions covering the rights and responsibilities of poll watchers along with how to recognize and report common issues at polling centers.

The next session is this Saturday, October 17.

Volunteer and sign up for one of the training sessions here.

What is a poll watcher?

A poll watcher is a partisan volunteer who observes the election process to both learn and improve it.

This includes going to voting equipment testing processes, observing polling locations, and observing ballot processing and counting for both absentee and paper ballots.

Who and what poll watchers can observe varies from state to state, but for Arkansas, only one poll watcher per party is allowed at each polling location and poll watchers are allowed to challenge a voter on whether or not they are eligible to vote.

