Dental procedures can resume earlier than planned

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dental procedures can resume in Arkansas earlier than originally announced.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said a new directive will allow dentist offices to begin seeing patients May 11.

Under the previous order, dentists couldn’t open for non-emergency procedures until May 18.

Dr. Smith said the date change was based on input from the Arkansas Dental Association.

“They felt that most of the dentists had adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and had protocols in place that would help protect their patients and their staff,” Smith said.

The Department of Health will work with the Arkansas Board of Dental Examiners to visit practices unannounced to ensure dentists across the state are complying with the state’s directives.