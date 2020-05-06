Dental procedures can resume earlier than planned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dental procedures can resume in Arkansas earlier than originally announced.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said a new directive will allow dentist offices to begin seeing patients May 11.
Under the previous order, dentists couldn’t open for non-emergency procedures until May 18.
Dr. Smith said the date change was based on input from the Arkansas Dental Association.
“They felt that most of the dentists had adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and had protocols in place that would help protect their patients and their staff,” Smith said.
The Department of Health will work with the Arkansas Board of Dental Examiners to visit practices unannounced to ensure dentists across the state are complying with the state’s directives.