Department of Corrections facilities on “lockdown” status due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — All Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities will immediately enter into lockdown status because of a recent increase of COVID-19 cases among staff.

Arkansas’ Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves notified all personnel about the Wednesday, December 30th, decision to suspend all non-essential unit operations.

On Tuesday, 192 DOC employees were positive for COVID-19 and on leave.

Facilities will remain locked down until at least January 15, 2021. The need for an extension will be evaluated at that time.

All non-essential movement within facilities or between facilities will be suspended, during the lockdown.

A visitation plan that was in place will be suspended, the following facilities will be impacted:

Benton Work Release

Delta Regional Unit

Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center

Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center