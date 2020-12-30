Department of Corrections facilities on “lockdown” status due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — All Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities will immediately enter into lockdown status because of a recent increase of COVID-19 cases among staff.
Arkansas’ Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves notified all personnel about the Wednesday, December 30th, decision to suspend all non-essential unit operations.
On Tuesday, 192 DOC employees were positive for COVID-19 and on leave.
Facilities will remain locked down until at least January 15, 2021. The need for an extension will be evaluated at that time.
All non-essential movement within facilities or between facilities will be suspended, during the lockdown.
A visitation plan that was in place will be suspended, the following facilities will be impacted:
- Benton Work Release
- Delta Regional Unit
- Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center
- Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center
“The goal of this lockdown is to lessen the impact of the increase in community cases,” Secretary Graves said. While providing an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution to staff on Tuesday, Secretary Graves reminded staff of the ‘3 Ws’ of COVID-19 response by saying, “While we wait to receive a vaccine, I want to again stress the three things we can do today to protect ourselves, our families, and our facilities and offices: WASH your hands, WEAR a mask, and WATCH your distance.” The Secretary went on to further encourage social distancing when he said, “…please follow the advice of public health professionals and limit social gatherings.Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves