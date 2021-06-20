Department of Finance & Admin. warns Arkansans of DMV scam texts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration is warning Arkansans of DMV scams.

Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said people are getting scam text messages about their vehicle requiring a renewal.

He said the department has gotten many calls over the last few months about this this.

Because almost 40% of Arkansans renew their vehicle registration every year, he said text scams something many can fall for.

“They’re these very generic texts and then they send you to a website that’s going to look like something legitimately from the state but all it’s doing is stealing your information,” Hardin said. “The number one thing that I can say to Arkansans is we do not send text reminders about renewing your vehicle.”

Hardin said the state only reminds you of needing to renew your vehicle registration through mail or email, so any text will not be from the state.