Department of Health encourages hepatitis C testing, prevention as cases increase in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas sees an increase in hepatitis C cases, the Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging anyone that may have been exposed to get tested.

Hepatitis C is contagious and can be contracted through contact with an infected person’s blood or objects contaminated with blood from an infected person. The virus is spread mostly through injection drug use, according to ADH officials.

Anyone with the virus may experience multiple symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

To determine if someone has ever been infected with the illness, officials said a person has to take an HCV antibody test. Officials also said those who test positive are given a follow-up test to determine if they are infectious or have chronic hepatitis C disease.

Officials said the virus is curable with oral medications that are effective in 95% of cases.

For more information about hepatitis C, visit The Arkansas Department of Health’s website at HealthyArkansas.gov.