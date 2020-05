IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ASPEN DENTAL – Aspen Dental dentist, Dr. Chaitanya Joopally of Fayetteville confers with patient and Army Veteran Juan Roman on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. during Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile event where veterans received free dental care. (Justin Kase Conder/AP Images for Aspen Dental)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” The Department of Health is helping dental offices get ready to re-open.

They will be allowed to resume certain procedures on May 18.

The state has now put together a Dental Advisory Board to take a closer look at how this can be done safely.

“We’re looking forward to having both representatives from the dental side and also the dental hygienists on that advisory group,” said Dr. Nate Smith, Ark. Secy of Health.

The group will meet early next week.