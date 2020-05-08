Department of Labor awards National Dislocated Worker Grant funding to aid recovery

WASHINGTON, DC (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor approves funding of $467,540 in response to a Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant application.

The application was submitted by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services on March 23, according to a press release.

The funding will assist the state with disaster-relief efforts in northwest counties affected by severe storms in June 2019, according to the release.

Following the storms, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a major disaster declaration, allowing the state to request this funding to assist with recovery efforts in Madison and Newton counties, both of which have been declared eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to the release.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs by providing funding assistance in response to unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses, according to the release.