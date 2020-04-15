Depressions, recessions, and wars—George’s has seen it all

"We just want people to know that George's is part of the fabric of the community and we plan on being here when this is over."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around the country, businesses are crumbling under the pressure of COVID-19.

But one has stood tall on Dickson St. for almost 100 years and says it has no plans of caving in.

George’s Majestic Lounge may be shut down temporarily, but some work is still going on.

“We were just sitting at the house and she said, you know, we should do something with the windows,” said owner Brian Crowne.

On the windows of George’s, you can usually find a long list of bands coming to play at the iconic music venue.

Now, a message of hope.

Crowne said, “We just want people to know that George’s is part of the fabric of the community and we plan on being here when this is over.”

Since 1927, the building has made it through recessions, depressions, wars, even prohibition.

“The great recession of 2007, 2008 was definitely a pretty scary time for everybody with the financial collapse,” he said.

Crowne credits the music venue’s stability to the owners before him.

“It started with George Pappas, and then Mary Hinton for 40 years, then the late Dr. Bill Harrison and his wife Betty bought it in 1987 and then we were fortunate to get it in 2004,” Crowne said.

Dripping with history, the Fayetteville staple also houses a significant collection of yearbooks.

“You’ll have people who came here in the 40’s 50’s and 60’s,” he said. “They get to relive some of those memories, that’s why we’ve been building that collection for so many years.”

Memories Crowne hopes live on well after this pandemic.

He said, “We’re going to be here when this is over and be here for many generations to come hopefully.”