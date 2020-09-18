Dept. of Agriculture investing broadband in rural Arkansas

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is investing broadband in rural Arkansas.

The $151 million investment to the Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative will be used to secure high speed internet to 60,000 Arkansans.

This comes at a time when many are having to switch to online work and school.

Rep. Bruce Westerman and Sen. John Boozman applaud the investment.

“If you don’t have broadband the community is not going to grow, it’s not going to flourish. So it is very, very important for rural America,” Boozman said.

“We need to think of high-speed broadband as that infrastructure that’s necessary for businesses, that’s necessary for education, and the pandemic has put an exclamation point on that,” Westerman said.

Westerman said this grant was part of the Farm Bill passed in 2018.