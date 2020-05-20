Dept. of Health to help businesses when employee tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health said it is working to make sure businesses don’t have to shut down when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha explained the contact tracing process.
She said patient’s workplaces are contacted to make sure any close contacts can be quarantined.
“Where the employee worked, what shifts, if they’re in manufacturing, who’s on the line, who they interacted with, where the breaks were in the break room, who would’ve interacted with them,” she said.
After that step is taken, the Department of Health helps screen the other employees as well.
