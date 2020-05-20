Dept. of Health tracking COVID-19 cases in food processing plants closely

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health is tracking cases in food processing plants very closely.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said these facilities have had about 100 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Given the close quarters that these workers use, the state wants to make sure the virus doesn’t spread throughout the plants.

“Any employer where there are a number of workers together in the same building, there is potential risk there, which is why we really encourage businesses to adopt the guidance and the directives that we’ve put out there,” Smith said.

Smith said asymptomatic patients can still transmit the virus, so workers need to take every precaution possible.