Dept. of Health will train 100 contact tracers this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health said it will begin training about 100 volunteers this week to help with contact tracing.

Governor Asa Hutchinson recently showed contact tracing data related to last Monday’s new COVID-19 case numbers.

It said the 190 new patients had contact with 222 other people so that means 412 people total had to quarantine or isolate.

However the data also showed that contact tracers couldn’t contact 29 people and 17 cases were still pending assignment.

The ADH hopes adding more contact tracers will help.