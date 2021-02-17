Dept. of Transportation continues working to clear roads after snow storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the additional snow overnight, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working around the clock to clear the roads.

PIO of ARDOT, Dave Parker, said highways and interstates should look better by Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but with the winter weather having impacted the entire state for several days, it will be a little bit of time before every road can be treated.

“The update today is mother nature’s putting up a good fight,” Parker said. “We knew today would be the toughest storm of all.”

Parker said his crews are playing catch-up from the storms.

“The secondary roads are not being addressed right now because we’re focusing on the interstates and the highways, as I think most people understand.”

While drivers, like Brett Bearden, would like to see some attention to the secondary and residential roads, the crews prioritizing highways and interstates is a relief.

“I have a trip tomorrow, I’ve gotta go to Dallas and I’m really hoping they have it all figured out because if they don’t I will not be able to go,” Bearden said.

According to Parker, the reason these secondary roads are not cleared yet is calculated.

“If we would’ve put salt grind rocks down on Monday and Tuesday, it wouldn’t have worked because it was just too cold and the chemicals just wouldn’t have taken, so instead of wasting we didn’t pre-treat.”

Parker wants to leave Arkansans with the same piece of advice he’s been giving since the snow storms began.

“If you can, stay home,” Parker said. “Even though we’re doing the best job we can, if you get out there and get in an accident-one that’s not good, and then we can’t get to that road to take care of it.”