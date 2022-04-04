BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide linked to a structure fire that occurred on April 2.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on April 2, deputies arrived on the scene at 6512 Cave Creek Road and found a home “fully engulfed in flames,” according to a report. William Len Minyard, 56, the property’s owner, was lying on the concrete of a detached garage-shop building and it was “immediately apparent” that he had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UAMS in Little Rock and the report notes that he “was not expected to survive his injuries.” Deputies proceeded to search for his wife, Linda Minyard, 52, an employee of the Boone County Jail since 2015.

She had reportedly just finished a work shift and gone home. The report states that she had filed a protection order against William which was in effect at the time.

The Valley Springs Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and discovered human remains inside the home. The recovered body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine positive identification and a cause of death.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the report notes that “all indications point toward a tragic ending of the relationship between the two.”