Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — Investigators with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a “suspicious death” at a 102 Gin St. in Gans, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

A 52-year-old man was found dead outside the residence, Lane said. He said the man wasn’t healthy.

Deputies were initially dispatched about 5 p.m. to the address for a domestic disturbance, Lane explained.

Lane said deputies are working to obtain a search warrant to go inside the residence. They will be assisted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

This is a developing story.