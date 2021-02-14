Deputies: One person dead, another injured after home invasion in Hackett

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies report that one person died and another person was injured in an early-morning incident in Hackett Sunday, February 14, is being investigated as a home invasion.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in the 300 block of Plum Street around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told the deputies that a man forced his way into the residence by kicking in the front door before hitting the first victim, who was in the lower level of the home, with baseball bat, leaving him injured.

The witnesses then claimed that the suspect went upstairs to a bedroom where he found the second victim, shooting that person five or six times, killing the victim. Deputies said they found the body of the shooting victim, only identified as a 34-year-old man from Hackett, in his bed.

Deputies reported that the suspect had left the scene before they had arrived. They secured the scene and checked on the other residents at home, including a woman and three juveniles ranging in ages from 9 to 15. The victim hit by the baseball bat received medical attention.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident and interview witnesses. As of midday Sunday, detectives have not yet released any information on the identity of a suspect.