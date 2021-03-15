Deputies say White Co. couple facing manslaughter charges in death of child

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – A man and woman from White County are now facing felony charges in the death of a 10-year-old last year.

Malissa Kay Feavel and Christopher Lee Feavel were taken into custody Friday on charges related to the death of the young girl.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2500 block of Hwy 16 in Searcy on November 25, 2020 after receiving reports that the child was unresponsive, and the girl was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Both the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Crimes Against Children Division responded on this case to the home as well as the hospital where the child was taken due to the suspicious nature of the death. A case was opened after the cause of death was confirmed by the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators met with the Feavels on March 12, and detectives say the pair both shared details on their actions which led to the child’s death.

Malissa Feavel is facing a Class-C felony charge of manslaughter, while Christopher Feavel faces a Class-C felony charge of being an accomplice to manslaughter. The two had a bond wearing Monday and were each issued a bond of $400,000.

Officials say the investigation into this case is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.