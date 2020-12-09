Deputies seize 16 pounds of marijuana, meth after arrest in Logan County

SUBIACO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found nearly 16 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine after arresting a 40-year-old man at a house near Subiaco on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s department, Adam “Blackie” Xiong was wanted on a parole absconder warrant. After surrounding the home, authorities took Xiong into custody without incident.
After searching the living area, police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Roland, Oklahoma. Officers also found sixteen pounds of marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia for using meth, and drug paraphernalia for sifting and packaging marijuana.
The evidence was seized and transported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Xiong was transported to the Logan County Detention Center.
According to police, he was booked on anticipated charges of:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Methamphetamines
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (meth)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Purpose to Manufacture
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms
- Theft by Receiving
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Communication Device used to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense