WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County deputy was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting in Lincoln, Arkansas that left one injured, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Adams, 33, is facing preliminary charges of one count of aggravated assault and first-degree battery. He was accused of using his service weapon while off duty, resulting in one person being shot during an argument. This happened on property Adams lives on but does not own, according to Kelly Cantrell, the spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Preliminary report states

The shooting took place on September 3. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Justin Hellyer was injured with two shots in his abdomen area.

Adams has been on administrative leave since a Facebook post of the incident was shared.

Adams’ bond is set at $50,000. His first hearing is on September 26.