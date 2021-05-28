Dermatologist recommends regular use of sunscreen

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s National Sunscreen Day, so it’s a good time to remember, if anyone is planning on enjoying the weather this weekend, they should make sure to protect their skin from the harsh midday sun.

Local dermatologist Dr. Lauren McCaslin of Hull Dermatology and Aesthetics says sunscreen is one of the only things proven to protect skin and help prevent skin cancer.

“It’s something that should be used on an every day basis,” McCaslin said. “Regardless of whether it’s going to be sunny or cloudy.”

McCaslin says to use a broadband sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day.

Sweat or waterproof is good too, leaving protection longer when out at the pool or the lake.

