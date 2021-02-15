Dermatologist warns of frost bite potential

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With temperatures falling below freezing, skin protection is important.

While low humidity during the winter season can lead to dry, itchy skin and chapped lips, exposure to extremely low temperatures could lead to dangerous outcomes like frostbite.

Doctors at Ozark Dermatology say it’s best to dress in layers, and limit time outside since it’s hard to tell if or when frostbite is setting in.

Eric Stewart, M.D. at Ozark Dermatology Clinic say “Frost bite is initially painless, so you might not technically even know it’s occurring until later. It’s the re-warming that hurts and the damage is already been done at that point, so you’ve got to be very careful about that.”

Dr. Stewart says to make sure the ears and neck are covered.

Those areas can get frostbite first because of low blood flow.