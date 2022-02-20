DESHA COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A shooting northeast of Dumas on February 19, 2022 claimed the life of Travis Edward Ward, 40.

A suspect in the shooting has been questioned by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and released at the direction of the county prosecuting attorney while the investigation continues.

The suspect, a local man acquainted with Ward and living nearby along the same county road as Ward, was outside clearing brush when Ward reportedly charged toward the suspect wielding a knife.

Desha County sheriff’s deputies reported to state police that Ward had made repeated threats about killing the suspect the previous week.

A gun and two knives were found at the scene of the shooting and were recovered by state CID agents.

Ward’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

An investigative case file will be turned over to the Desha County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the suspect.