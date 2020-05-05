Designer Brands makes donation on Giving Tuesday as DSW stores reopen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With state governments lifting shelter-in-place and other quarantine restrictions on local businesses, Designer Brands has begun to re-open its DSW stores across the country.

In the first week of May, the company expects to re-open almost 200 stores in the United States and Canada, according to a press release.

The most current store updates can be found here. Rogers location information.

With the health and safety of customers and associates a top priority, as state governments are lifting shelter-in-place and other quarantine restrictions on local businesses, DBI has implemented several new procedures in-store, which include “contact-free” shopping by limiting transactions to credit, debit or gift cards only; designating special shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk customers; designating merchandise try-on areas.

Other initiatives in place include:

· Providing ongoing training for associates regarding store cleanliness and customer interaction

· Monitoring associates’ temperature as they arrive for work

· Installing sanitation stations at the front of the stores, including hand sanitizer and gloves for customers

· Posting storewide reminders to remain six feet from others and directional signage limiting traffic flow within the aisles to one way

Designer Brands (DBI), parent company of DSW, announced on Giving Tuesday plans to make a donation initiative supporting COVID-19 relief with the power of shoes.

· Together with Reebok, Camuto Group, and long-term partner Soles4Souls, DSW locations across the country will be accepting shoe donations throughout May.

· Customer donations of gently used shoes and a donation of 100k pairs of new shoes from DSW, Camuto, and Reebok will be presented to those frontline workers and their families.

· Customers who donate two or more pairs of shoes will receive an instant $10 reward.

As people spent time during quarantine cleaning out and reorganizing living spaces and closets, this donation campaign is a way find a new home for shoes that are no longer needed.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at all open DSW locations, as well as all locations offering curbside pickup.

Customers can check the status of their store on the DSW.com.