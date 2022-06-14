FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a study from QuoteWizard.com, 28% of people in Arkansas are suffering from depression or anxiety.

The number of Arkansas residents dealing with anxiety has dropped 17% since 2021, falling to 24%. However, the depression rate has climbed to 20%.

Nationally, the study found that percentages of those experiencing anxiety or depression were highest among Hispanic (22%) and Black (20%) demographic groups. Women suffered more than men, and the youngest age group represented in the study, those aged 18-29, had the highest rates in both categories compared to other age groups.

The study evaluated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mental health data on each state’s frequency of anxiety or depression from April 2020 to May 2022. The full results of the study are available here.