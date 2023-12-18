BENTON, Co. (KNWA/KNWA) — On Monday, Det. Paul Newell with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was added to the Kenneth W. Holland Memorial for Fallen Deputies in front of the sheriff’s office.

“It was another emotional day. Woke up and, you know, you relive all of those things. I mean, I can still hear the sheriff saying, ‘Charlene, we lost Paul today,'” said Charlene Newell, Det. Paul Newell’s wife.

She gathered with friends, family, and area law enforcement to remember and memorialize her husband as a fallen deputy for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve shed a few tears, hugged lots of necks, thanked lots of people for coming. He was a special man and did lots of things for the community. Always giving. I mean, that’s what he was doing when he was killed,” said Charlene Newell.

Det. Paul Newell was part of the motorcycle escort leading Wreaths Across America’s delivery to the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Newell’s motorcycle was hit by one of the semi-trucks and died in the line of duty. Sunday marked one year since his death.

“Looking at the wall out there, having put another name on that wall. I hope that we don’t have to do that again,” said Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

He says he’s known Newell for years. Holloway says on and off duty, Newell was known for getting things done.

“He was diligent in doing his work. He was known by everybody in the agency here, that very dependable guy,” said Holloway.

He says Newell always showed his passion for motorcycles and staying involved in his community.

“Almost any community event that we have that we asked for volunteers, Paul was always one of the first guys to volunteer,” said Holloway.

At the end of the unveiling, the sheriff’s office gave Newell’s family teddy bears made out of his uniforms. Each represents the ultimate sacrifice he made while keeping the community safe until the end.

“When they brought those to me that just kind of, you know, took my breath away and I had to squeeze them a little bit tighter and pat him and love him and so these are very special,” said Charlene Newell.

A gift Charlene Newell says she will cherish forever as well as the memories she shared.

“You know, he was a giver. He never took much, He was just always willing to help whoever needed help.” said Charlene Newell.

Charlene Newell plans on helping other widows who are going through what she has in losing her husband.