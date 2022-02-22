ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police have released more details after an officer-involved shooting at a substance abuse treatment facility in Rogers on February 21.

According to the report, a man holding two knives reportedly charged toward a Rogers police officer. The man, David Liles, 54, was shot and later pronounced dead after being transported to Mercy hospital.

Local authorities have asked that Arkansas State Police Special Agents investigate the use of deadly force by the Rogers police officer.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on February 21, two Rogers Police officers were dispatched to Soul Harbor at 1206 N. 2nd St., where staff at the facility reported Liles was armed with a weapon.

On their arrival, one of the officers found Liles between two buildings. According to witnesses, Liles, holding the knives, ran toward the officer, who then shot Liles. Both officers immediately began administering life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

Liles’ body and other evidence are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis. The state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative case file that will be presented to the Benton County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the use of deadly force by the officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Questions relating to the identity of the police officer and the administrative status of the officer should be directed to the Rogers Police Department.