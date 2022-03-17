BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Details have emerged after the arrest of Cory Shane Mayhew, 38, the founder and executive director of Kids Gym that is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Mayhew was arrested by Siloam Springs Police on March 14. An affidavit of probable cause document filed in Benton County Circuit Court details the investigation that led to the arrest. The report contains some explicit details involving minors.

According to the report, an officer was dispatched to Ozark Guidance Center TDT in Siloam Springs on November 11, 2021 for a report of a possible sex crime. The officer made contact with a compliance officer at the Center that confirmed two juvenile males had reported that Mayhew touched them on the genitals over their clothing and engaged in sexual conversations with them.

The following day, a detective went to the Children’s Advocacy Center and interviewed one of the boys. The victim provided more details about Mayhew’s behavior, including noting sexual discussions about other employees at the Center. The juvenile also said that Mayhew “asked him to go to the back office” to either perform or receive a sexual act. The juvenile stated that he did not feel safe around Mayhew.

On November 17, 2021, another detective interviewed the other victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center, who disclosed that Mayhew made many comments “that are sexual in nature” and that “most of the comments are sexual innuendoes.” The juvenile stated that Mayhew also asked him questions about his genitals and showed him TikTok videos containing sexual language.

Mayhew told the victim that he “was in a relationship with a male and his wife.” The boy said he did not feel safe when Mayhew was with him, and that the suspect “told him to not tell anyone about what they discussed.”

The detective contacted Mayhew the following day to conduct an interview, and was told that Mayhew had a lawyer representing him and he had been advised not to speak to the police.

On December 16, 2021, the detective conducted an interview with a mental health professional who had spoken with one of the victims. She explained that the victim told her that Mayhew offered the boy bribes to not repeat conversations they had, and that the suspect would conduct “pocket checks” during which he would inappropriately pat down and touch minors.

The boy added that Mayhew spent extra time doing this despite the victim having nothing in his pockets.

The juvenile also told the mental health professional about a hole in the ceiling of the children’s bathroom at the facility. Detectives later investigated the attic and confirmed that a view through the hole “could easily see [from] the toilet and sink to the front door of the bathroom.”

On December 21, 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for Mayhew’s phone and found “several thumbnail photographs of young boys with shirts off” and “several photographs of nude men posing in sexual positions,” according to the report.

Mayhew is facing charges of Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class B Felony) and two counts of Sexual Indecency With a Child (Class D Felony). He is being held in Benton County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.